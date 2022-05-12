0
Asante Kotoko will strengthen squad with or without Frank Mbella next season - Commuications Director 

Frank Mbella Etouga 610x400 Frank Etouga Mbella

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, David Obeng Nyarko says the club will strengthen the squad next season with or without Frank Etouga Mbella.

The Cameroonian forward's impressive form in his debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight league has seen him score 19 goals with reports of interest from clubs both local and abroad.

The Porcupine Warriors are likely to sell their prized asset next season due to offers coming in for their star player.

According to the Communications Director, Asante Kotoko will look to improve the squad with new signings next season ahead of their Africa campaign.

“We as a club have our plans for next season. Before the start of the season, we brought a player from Brazil in the name of Fabio Gama and other good players even from Division One League,” he told Asempa FM.

“Whether Mbella leaves or stays, we will do proper reinforcement because we will be playing Africa next season,” he added.

Frank Etouga Mbella is looking to catch up with the 23-goal record in the Ghana Premier League this season.

