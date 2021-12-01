Asante Kotoko will win the Ghana Premier League - Hebert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Herbert Mensah

Asante Kotoko will host King Faisal on matchday six

The Porcupines are unbeaten in the ongoing Ghana Premier League



Kotoko recorded 4 points against Faisal last season



Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah has predicted victory for the Porcupine Warriors at the end of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Asante Kotoko are currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points after matchday five and are yet to lose a game in the process.



The last time Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League was in 2014 under coach Didi Dramani and Herbert Mensah believes that coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum will end their drought in the Ghana Premier League.

"I predicted earlier before the league started that Asante Kotoko will win the league and I still stand by that If there's unity and great understanding amongst all the major stakeholders then no team can outcompete Kotoko," he said.



"Kotoko is bigger than every individual, every time there's a dispute or people are annoyed or there are factions, what people fail to realize is that Kotoko is bigger than everyone else.



"I still stand by it that Kotoko will win the league with unity, also I think Kotoko is the best-prepared team and stronger than all the other clubs. If you love Kotoko support Kotoko, not individuals," he added.



Asante Kotoko will play King Faisal in the Kumasi derby on match-day six and will be hoping to win to extend their lead on the table.



