Asante Kotoko wrap up training session in Kumasi ahead of Hearts game

Hearts of Oak to face Kotoko on February 20

Fabio Gama, Isaac Oppong to miss Super Clash



Don Bortey predicts victory for Hearts against Kotoko



The Porcupine Warriors wrapped up their preparation in Kumasi for their upcoming game against Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors have an outstanding game with the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



To wrap up their preparations, coach Prosper Narteh held a training session with his players before travelling to Accra to face their opponents.

With the exception of two players, Asante Kotoko had a full house for training on Thursday, February 17, 202 got themselves ready for the Super Clash slated for Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Brazilian player Fabio Gama and Isaac Oppong did not take part in the training session held at the Adjako Jachie park.



Mudasiru Salifu also took part in the training session despite missing out in their 3-1 victory over Accra Lions.



Watch highlights of the training session below



