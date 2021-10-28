Asantehene bears Queen’s Baton at Manhyia Palace

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah passing on the baton to Otumfuo

The Queen’s Baton was received in the Asante Kingdom with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the first recipient of it in Kumasi head of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

President of Commonwealth Games Association Ghana, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah presented the Baton to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and briefed him on the history and significance of it.



From the Manhyia Palace (the seat of the Asante King), it was paraded through some principal streets in Kumasi and then sent to Bonwire.



The Queen’s Baton was brought from Sierra Leone by Alie Gibril Koroma. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the first baton bearer in Ghana.

The Baton with its royal message was dispatched by Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth the 2nd from Buckingham Palace on 7th October 2021, with its first stop in Cyprus.



The Baton will tour all the 72 Commonwealth nations and Territories and then arrive back in England at the Opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022, where Her Royal Majesty will take out her message and read it to the whole world.



Ghana has created a lot of excitement with the Baton as it’s been held by top government officials, sportsmen, musicians and change makers in the country.