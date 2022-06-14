Ashanti Gold refuse to sell Yaw Annor to local clubs - Reports

Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

Ashanti Gold have reportedly have decided not to sell their star man, Yaw Annor to any Ghana Premier League side.



Reports by Kessben FM suggest that, despite receiving offers from three local clubs, the Miners have decided to sell the player to a foreign club instead.

Ghana Premier League giants like Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama have all shown interest in securing the signature of the Annor.



The report further indicates that an unnamed club from Egypt are keeping taps on the former Bechem United winger.



Meanwhile, Ashgold are said to be willing to let go of their star man for a fee of $350,000.



The speedster has had an outstanding campaign with the Gold and Black. He is in hot pursuit to win the 2021/2022 GPL golden boot as he sits a goal behind Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga Mbella who is on 21 goals.