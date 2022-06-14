0
Menu
Sports

Ashanti Gold refuse to sell Yaw Annor to local clubs - Reports

Yaw Annor 67899 Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Annor eye GPL top scorer gong

Asante Kotoko crowned GPL champions

Egyptian club interested in signing Yaw Annor from AshantiGold

Ashanti Gold have reportedly have decided not to sell their star man, Yaw Annor to any Ghana Premier League side.

Reports by Kessben FM suggest that, despite receiving offers from three local clubs, the Miners have decided to sell the player to a foreign club instead.

Ghana Premier League giants like Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama have all shown interest in securing the signature of the Annor.

The report further indicates that an unnamed club from Egypt are keeping taps on the former Bechem United winger.

Meanwhile, Ashgold are said to be willing to let go of their star man for a fee of $350,000.

The speedster has had an outstanding campaign with the Gold and Black. He is in hot pursuit to win the 2021/2022 GPL golden boot as he sits a goal behind Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga Mbella who is on 21 goals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: