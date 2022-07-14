AshantiGold lose match-fixing appeal; set to play in Division Two League next season

AshantiGold team players

AshantiGold have reportedly lost their match-fixing appeal and will play in the Division Two League next season.

The former Ghana Premier League champions were found guilty of match-fixing and were relegated to the second-tier league.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee announced in May that Ashgold played a pre-arranged match against Inter Allies on the final matchday of the 2020/21 season.



The game ended 7-0, with Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah admitting to scoring two own goals to foil a match-fixing plot.



The verdict was announced after months of thorough investigations, but the Miners insisted they had done nothing wrong and filed an appeal to overturn the verdict.

According to local media reports, the GFA's Appeal Committee has dismissed Ashgold's appeal and upheld the Disciplinary Committee's decision.



As a result, Ashgold will play in the second-tier league beginning next season, while their president, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, and Chief Executive, Emmanuel Frimpong, are both on long-term bans.



Ghana FA has scheduled the next ordinary congress for Thursday, August 18, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.



The demotion and promotion of clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), National Division One League (DOL), and Women's Premier League will be approved by Congress.