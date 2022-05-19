AshantiGold officially react to GFA ban

AshantiGold

Ashanti Gold have vowed to exhaust all legal means to secure justice against the Ghana FA decision to demote the club for playing a match of convenience with Inter Allies last season.



In a statement released by the club on May 19, 2022, the Miners stated that the decision by the DC is not coherent with the evidence gathered for the investigation.



The Miners stated categorically that they are dissatisfied with the decision of the DC to demote the club.

According to the DC's decision released on Monday, May 16, 2022, Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies, have both been demoted to the country's third-tier league after being found guilty of match-fixing.



Additionally, the club's bankroller, Kwaku Frimpong, and the Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Frimpong have been banned for 10 and 8 years respectively. A fine of GH₵1000,000 and GH₵ 50,000 has also been respectively imposed on them.



Below is the full statement:



"Ashantigold SC notes with shock and disappointment the decision of the GFA Disciplinary Committee dated 16th May 2022 ( "the Decision") in relation to the misconduct charges levelled against the club, its officials, and players in respect of its 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.



"Ashantigold wish to state that the decision is against the weight of evidence and whatever transpired during the hearing.

"Ashantigold has reviewed the Decision and being dissatisfied with it, has filed a Notice of Appeal against the Decision to the GFA Appeals Committee.



"Ashantigold has also requested for the Record of Proceedings/Record of Appeal of the Disciplinary Committee hearing and will upon receipt of same, file additional grounds of appeal.



"The club will exhaust all the legal avenues available to secure justice.



"We ask the playing body, technical team, our cherished supporters, and other stakeholders of the club to remain calm and resolute during these times.



Communications Department."