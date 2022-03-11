AshantiGold records 2-0 victory over King Faisal in regional derby

AshantiGold players

AshantiGold SC recorded a resounding victory over King Faisal Babes to end their four matches winless streak as they climbed up on the league standings.

A goal in each half from Kamaradini Mamudu and Isaac Opoku Agyemang ensured the maximum points remained at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Friday.



AshantiGold stop-gap coach Thomas Duah made two alterations to the team that lost 2-1 to Karela United FC in Nzema-Aiyinase on matchday 19.



Kamaradini Mamudu was preferred at the left-back position to Kwadwo Amoako with Dennis Votere keeping his place in the posts.



Abdul Salam earned himself a starting place for the first time in two months replacing Amos Kofi Nkrumah. His last start was against Asante Kotoko SC in Kumasi on January 9, 2022.



Faisal on the other hand had three changes to their squad that were pipped 1-0 by Aduana Stars in Kumasi last weekend by coach Nurudeen Amadu.



Mawuli Wayo was benched for the first time since November 14, 2021 as he paved for Evans Sarfo in the starting lineup for the Green and Whites.

Midfielder Enock Morrison returned from suspension to take his place in the starting lineup whereas Atta Kusi also came back from injury to replace Daniel Yemoh.



AshantiGold headed to the break with an advantage having scored in stoppage time of the first half through a brilliant free-kick by Mamudu from the edge of the box.



With an uninspiring display from both teams in majority of the minutes of the game, the first goal attempt fell the way of the hosts in the 41st minute.



Eric Esso's effort from long distance was thwarted by goalkeeper Frank Boateng with an excellent save.



AshantiGold sealed the victory with nine minutes from full-time to prevail in the regional derby.



Isaac Opoku Agyemang connected a pass from substitute Adams to get the match-winner for the Miners as they returned to winning ways.