Ashantigold Chief Emmanuel Frimpong confident club will not be sanctioned over match-fixing allegations

The Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold Emmanuel Frimpong is confident his outfit will not be sanctioned by the Ghana FA over match-fixing allegations.

Last year, an unfortunate incident happened when Ashantigold and Inter Allies clashed in the final round of the Ghana Premier League campaign.



Hashim Musah, who is an Inter Allies centre-back confessed to scoring the two intentional own goals during the clash against Ashanti Gold.



Musah came off the bench and scored two own goals in the final 12 minutes, leaving Inter Allies 7-0 down.



The defender claims he netted the two goals on purpose because he believes the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.



Even though the Ghana FA in September 2021 charged Ashantigold and Inter Allies on counts of misconduct for match manipulation, the verdict is yet to come out.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Emmanuel Frimpong downplayed assertions the match was fixed and has indicated his outfit will not be sanctioned.



“For the first time, when that whole Inter Allies thing happened, it broke my heart, to be honest”



“I'm a kind of guy that if I haven't done anything or I'm innocent and you falsely accuse me, it really affects me”



“Anytime I hear people talk about it (that we played a fixed game with Inter Allies) I just sit down and smile because within me I know it's not true,” he added.



Asked what will be his reactions should the club be banned, he said, "what do you mean by how will I react to it? there's not going to be any ban or fine for Ashgold”

