Ashantigold, Inter Allies to suffer demotion over match fixing

The two clubs could be demoted to the lower tiers if found guilty of match manipulation

Ashantigold and Inter Allies could be demoted to the lower divisions of Ghana football, after preliminary investigations by the committee looking into the match-fixing scandal involving the two clubs.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the two clubs failed to answer critical questions from the scandalous 7-0 game on matchday 34 of the Ghana Premier League.



Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah scored two ridiculous own goals, raising eyebrows over the credibility of the game.



After the match, the player disclosed the game had been fixed by an unknown group of people, who wanted the game to end at 5-1.



The unsavoury comments from the defender led to investigations, with a committee set by the Football Association to fish out the culprits.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that players, management members and some officials invited by the committee could not give the right answers to deny the game was fixed.



Following the investigations of the committee, the two clubs will be demoted to the lower tiers. Ashantigold could be relegated to the first division with Inter Allies, who were relegated from the topflight, moving down to Division two.



