Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah handed 24 months ban

Thomas Duah

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC, Thomas Duah has been handed a 24 months ban from all football-related activity for his involvement in match-fixing and manipulation.

This was announced by the Ghana Football Association on Monday 16th May, 2022 after ten months of painstaking investigation.



In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to Division One by 7-0.



After the game, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 scoreline he heard before the game.



Meanwhile, Team Manager of the club, Aidoo Gee Ahmed has also been handed a 2-year ban (24months).

Eight Ashgold players were also handed 2 years (24 months) bans namely; Stephen Owusu Banahene, Ampem Dacosta, Frank Akoto and Isaac Opoku Agyemang. The rest are Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame and Solomon Afriyie.



Samed Mohammed and Seth Osei were however handed enhanced punishments of a 30months ban which is 2 years five months



Four players Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai and Paul Asare De Vries and Sporting Director Nana Kwesi Darling have been handed 4-year bans.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League side has been demoted to Division Two and that will take effect in the 2022/2023 season.