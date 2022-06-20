Ashantigold star Yaw Annor pops up on the radar of Egyptian side Ismaily SC

Yaw Annor

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor has emerged as a transfer target for Egyptian side Ismaily SC.

The enterprising forward pipped Kotoko's Mbella Etouga to the golden boot, matching Ishmael Addo's famous Ghana Premier League record.



Yaw Annor has become a subject of interest for several clubs due to his outstanding performance in the just-ended season.



According to reports, Ismaily SC have made an enquiry about the availability of the 24-year-old and could sign him ahead of next season.



Annor scored twice in Ashantigold’s 2-2 draw with Bibiani Goldstars. The goals were his 21st and 22nd of the season, beating the Cameroonian who scored 21 goals in his debut season.



Annor becomes the second player in Ghana Premier League history, after Hearts of Oak legend Addo, to score 22 goals (most) in a single season.

During the 2001 Ghana Premier League season, the retired player scored 22 goals.



Annor’s first-half brace against Bibiani Gold Stars has thrown the record out the window, bringing his season total to 22 goals.



