Ashantigold striker, Yaw Annor signs five years transfer move to Egyptian club, Ismaily

Yaw Annor is the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top goal scorer

2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top goal scorer, Yaw Annor has signed for Egyptian side Ismaily from Ashantigold.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract worth around $300,000, becoming the club’s first signing of the transfer window.



Annor scored 22 goals in 30 games in the just ended Ghana Premier League season, making him the highest goal scorer for the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League.



His performance in the Ghana Premier League earned him the award for best home-based footballer at the 2022 Ghana Football awards last week.

The winger has previously featured for Spanish sides, CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF in a brief spell in Europe.



Annor was also part of Bechem United’s MTN FA Cup winning side back in 2016.