Ashgold's demotion to Division 2 starts from 2022/2023 season

Troubled Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC will from 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season play in the third their of Ghana football after they were thrown out of the elite division for match-fixing.

This follows the clubs involvement in match-fixing in 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 34 games with Inter Allies.



A fine of GH100,000 cedis has also been imposed on the club Ashantigold SC by the Disciplinary Committee.



"That at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold SC shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.



"That a fine of GHc100,000.00 is imposed on Ashantigold SC in accordance with Article 6(1)(c) and Article 6(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019." the report of the committee read.



In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to Division One by 7-0.

After the game, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 scoreline he heard before the game.



Club President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has been handed a ten-year ban while his son and CEO have been given an eight-year ban.



Head coach of the team Thomas Duah and Team Manager Aidoo Gee Ahmed has also been handed a 2-year ban (24months).



Eight Ashgold players were also handed 2 years (24 months) bans namely; Stephen Owusu Banahene, Ampem Dacosta, Frank Akoto and Isaac Opoku Agyemang. The rest are Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame and Solomon Afriyie.



Samed Mohammed and Seth Osei were however handed enhanced punishments of a 30months ban that is 2 years five months

Four players Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai and Paul Asare De Vries and Sporting Director Nana Kwesi Darling have been handed 4-year bans.



