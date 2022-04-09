Ashgold annihilate WAFA as Yaw Annor bags hattrick

Ashanti Gold forward, Yaw Annor

Ashanti Gold SC showed no mercy on Saturday afternoon as the team hammered WAFA SC 6-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners today hosted the Academy boys at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium. In a game serving as a matchday 24 encounter of the campaign, the hosts dominated play throughout the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, Ashgold SC attacker Yaw Annor starred for the team as he netted a hat-trick to inspire the team to the big win.



There were other goals from Aminu Adams, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, and Eric Esso, all in the first half.



With WAFA SC failing to get any consolation, the team has disappointingly succumbed to the bad defeat on the road.

The team from Sogakope after today’s setback is staying rooted in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table.



Ashanti Gold SC on the other hand has climbed to 9th on the log.



