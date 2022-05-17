Ashgold forward Seth Osei was due for trials in Austria before ban

Seth Osei

It appears the world of young Ashantigold forward Seth Osei has tumbled as he has been handed a ban from football for 30 months.

The young exciting player was due for a trial with Austrian side Klagenfurt which was supposed to have started from 1st May 2022 - 30th June, 2022 but the GFA pulled the plugs on the deal due to his involvement in the match fixing investigations.



This follows his clubs involvement in match fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with Inter Allies at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



According to the Disciplinary Committee's report the player in question Seth Osei called Richmond Lamptey to enquire from him whether the leadership of his team have informed them that the said match should end 5-1.



In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to the Division One by 7-0.



After the game, then defender of Inter Allies Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 score line he heard before the game .

Head coach of the team Thomas Duah and Team Manager Aidoo Gee Ahmed have also been handed a 2 year ban (24months).



Eight Ashgold players were also handed 2 year (24 months) bans namely; Stephen Owusu Banahene, Ampem Dacosta, Frank Akoto and Isaac Opoku Agyemang. The rest are Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame and Solomon Afriyie.



Samed Mohammed and Seth Osei were however handed enhanced punishments of 30months ban that is 2 years five months



Four players Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai and Paul Asare De Vries and Sporting Director Nana Kwesi Darling have been handed 4 year bans.



Meanwhile the Ghana Premier League side have been demoted to Division Two and that will take effect in the 2022/2023 season.