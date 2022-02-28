Ashgold owe players four months salary - Reports

Ashgold SC

The playing body of Ashanti Gold SC are reportedly owed salary for the past four months.

According to information gathered, there is tension in camp and the senior players in the first team have expressed their frustration to the management of the club.



It is understood that it is due to the friction that has come up in the team that some senior players including Dennis Votere, Amos Nkrumah, Isaac Opoku Agyemang, and Eric Esso were dropped during the clash against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday afternoon.



In the absence of these top players, Ashanti Gold SC lost 4-1 at the hands of the Eleven Wonders side that has struggled throughout the side.

Today, sources tell football ghana that the management of the Obuasi-based club is working around the clock to settle all salary arrears this week.



Courtesy of the weekend’s defeat, the Miners are now sitting in the 12th position of the Ghana Premier League standings.