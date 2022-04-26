Ashgold players smile to the bank for juicy bonus after beating Great Olympics

Ashanti Gold SC

The playing body of Ashanti Gold SC on Monday smiled to their various banks to cash out juicy bonuses paid by the club for defeating Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

The team nicknamed the Miners travelled to the capital on Saturday to lock horns with the Dade Boys in a matchday 26 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



On the matchday, Ashanti Gold SC impressed with some delightful football and managed to amass the maximum points courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a strike from poster boy Yaw Annor.



After the game, sources in Kumasi disclosed that each player received GHS350 as a bonus.

The management of the club decided to pay the bonus after being impressed with the performance of the players.



Checks have revealed that all the players have received their monies.



After the win against Great Olympics, Ashanti Gold SC climbed to 10th on the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points.