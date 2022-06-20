0
Ashgold star Yaw Annor opens up on what will make him join Kotoko or Hearts of Oak

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Gold SC poster boy, Yaw Annor has disclosed that he is ready to play for either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

According to him, if any of these clubs is able to meet the demands of his current employer he will gladly join.

“Any team that comes my way, either Kotoko or Hearts (these clubs are the biggest in Ghana) I am ready if they (teams interested) meet the demands of AshGold,” Yaw Annor has disclosed in an interview.

Meanwhile, the forward says he should have scored more goals this season. He opines that in other games he had chances and should have added more goals to his tally this season.

“I should have scored more than 22 goals. For instance, in our game against Kotoko, I should have scored 3 or 4 goals because I had a lot of chances in that game,” he said.

Courtesy of his 22 goals, Yaw Annor has finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the goal king.

