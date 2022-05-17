Ashgold to drag GFA to CAS over demotion to Division Two

AshantiGold SC

AshantiGold are looking to contest the decision by the Ghana Football Association to demote the club after finding the Miners guilty of match-fixing with Inter Allies.



After close to one year of investigations into the incident that occurred during the 2021/2022 season, the GFA have demoted the two clubs and banned players who were found guilty of the scheme. The ruling takes effect from the 2023/2022 season.



According to AshGold's communications team member, Nana Kyei Manu, the club is stunned by the ruling after they denied all allegations during the interrogatory period.

“We denied all allegations of match-fixing when we appeared before the Disciplinary Committee so we were shocked by the ruling,” he The Times Sports as quoted by GTonline.com.



He further hinted that the club will challenge the decision at the Appeals Committee before taking matters to Court for Arbitration for Sports if necessary.



“We would possibly go to the Appeals Committee and perhaps the Court for Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in our bid to challenge the decision and stay in the elite competition. But that would be based on directives from our lawyers,” he added.



“I am sure by the end of the month, the lawyers would have studied the ruling and make the right decision on what step to take,” he concluded.



Ashanti Gold, as well as Inter Allies, have both been demoted to the country's third-tier league after being found guilty of match-fixing

Additionally, the club's bankroller, Kwaku Frimpong, and the Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Frimpong have been banned for 10 and 8 years respectively. A fine of GH₵1000,000 and GH₵ 50,000 has also been respectively imposed on them.



8 AshGold players, including Stephen Owusu Banahene, Ampem Dacosta, Frank Akoto, and Isaac Opoku Agyemang. The rest are Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame, and Solomon Afriyie were handed a 2-year (24 months) ban each.



Two players, Samed Mohammed and Seth Osei were handed 2-and-a-half years (30 months) ban each.



Whereas, Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai and Paul Asare De Vries, and Sporting Director Nana Kwesi Darling were handed a 4-year ban each for the roles they played.



background

In the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold beat now relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



A video of the goals went viral and among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hashmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



The GFA subsequently charged both teams.



The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, May 16, 2022, demoted AshantiGold and Inter Allies to the Division Two league after both clubs were found guilty of match-fixing.









