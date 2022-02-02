0
#AskMuntari tops Twitter trends as fans welcome player to Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari The Accra Hearts Of Oak Team.jfif Sulley Muntari is the latest addition to the Accra Hearts of Oak team

Wed, 2 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak unveil Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak are 5th on GPL season

Sulley Muntari will not make a big impact at Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Grunsah

Social media users particularly Accra Hearts of Oak fans have joined the #AskMuntari trend on Twitter to welcome the former Inter Milan midfielder’s return to the Ghana Premier League.

Sulley Muntari has joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a short-term deal to mark his return to the Ghana Premier League.

The footballer left Liberty Professionals twenty-two years ago to join Udinese in Italy.

But shortly after announcing the deal on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Accra Hearts of Oak have started a new trend about their star player.

The #AskMuntari has been created to allow Ghanaians and Accra Hearts of Oak fans to interact with the former Black Stars midfielder.

The initiative has already gained momentum on social media with many fans reacting and engaging with it.

The #AskMuntari is currently trending number one on Twitter as of the time this report was put together.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the engagements on The #AskMuntari tweets for you in the post below:



























