Assistant referees are sometimes allowed to enter the field during matches - Retired FIFA ref

Match officials at a league game | File photo

Source: GNA

Retired Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) referee Joseph Wellington says it is not wrong for an assistant referee to step onto the field of play during a match to assist the centre Referee in making a decision.

Over the weekend, a match between Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars witnessed Assistant Referee Theophilus Akugre run onto the field shortly before George Mfegue scored his second goal for his side as they recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over their counterparts.



Akugre's actions have aroused a major backlash in the sporting media circles with some fans and enthusiasts describing his movement as “inappropriate.”



Speaking to GNA Sport on the matter, Retired Referee Wellington said the actions of the Assistant Referee was in line with the additional instruction that was given out by football's world governing body, FIFA, last year.



''There have been new developments so far as the laws of the game is concerned and that is why we have moved from the term Linesmen to Assistant Referees. Therefore, this should tell you the major role they play on the field of play,” he said.

Retired Referee Wellington added that: ''Assistant Referees can come onto the field of play when the need arises especially when the Referee is far apart and may have doubts over decisions he should make and so the Assistant Referee’s action was not absurd but in line with the new instructions from FIFA.”



He also disclosed that the Assistant Referee could use a flag technique to indicate to the centre referee the decision he had taken at the particular moment when he came onto the field of play, which was in line with the new instructions.



''This new instruction is very useful when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is not in place, but when the Assistant Referees step onto the field regularly during a match, the fitness of the centre Referee must be questioned,'' he added.