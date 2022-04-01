Aston Villa will decide if I should remain on Ghana technical team – George Boateng

Assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng

Assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng says the decision to remain with the technical team depends on Premier League side, Aston Villa.

Boateng, who hired in an interim assistant coach played an instrumental role as Ghana secured qualification to the World Cup over Nigeria.



He was named among the 4-man technical team that helped the Black Stars to book a place in the World Cup.



The Villa U-19 coach worked along with Mas-ud Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Boateng said while he will like to stay on with the national team, the decision is not solely his to make.



“It’s Aston Villa that will decide whether I am allowed to be part of the technical team or not.” He said.

“I think by now everybody knows that the willingness to help my nation is there and I am open to help if I am asked to,



“But it’s now up to me since I am in a full-time employment and my contract has not ended.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Ghana Football Association to keep the current technical team for the upcoming World Cup.



“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup itself.



“Mr Okraku, [do] whatever you can do to make sure the team stays together, at least until Qatar, then afterwards, we can take a long-tern decision.”

On the other hand, the Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum said, a decision is yet to be taken on the future of the technical team.



“The Executive Council need to come back together and look at what went into our success against Nigeria and look at the way forward. He said.



The draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Doha Qatar and Ghana have been drawn in Pot 4.



The draw will take place at 4pmGMT.