AstraZeneca side effects: COVID-19 vaccine effect Lagos Health Commissioner reveal

One in five million pipo wey take di vaccine fit collapse or enta shock

Authorities for Lagos Nigeria don confirm say di AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine fit cause some side effects for pipo wey collect di injection, but e go wear out with time.

Lagos Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi wey be virologist and professor for im medical field say im no feel any bad effects di first day wen im take di vaccine but im get slight bodi pains and headache di next day.



E say "di next day I feel burn pains, a bit cold and di injection site dey a bit sour, I take panadol, do exercise and go sleep, wen I wake up, I dey alright".



Tori bin comot for local media say pipo wey take di AstraZeneca covid19 vaccine for Lagos dey feel serious side effects.



But di Health Commissioner say di side effects go differ from pesin to pesin and some pipo no go feel anything at all.



Dr. Akin Abayomi say some pipo wey take di vaccine go feel di following side effects.





Headache

Fever

Body pain

Shivering

Pain for injection spot

One in five million pipo wey take di vaccine fit collapse or enta shock. But dis no be only for covid19 vaccine, e fit happun to pesin wey collect any oda vaccine. World Health Organization say side effects of COVID-19 vaccines include fever, muscle pain, redness for injection spot, fatigue, headache, diarrhoea etc.



Dem say di side effects dey comot on dia own within days.Di commissioner say goment no permit any private organisation to administer covid19 vaccine, say na only goment fit give di vaccine for now.



Di Nigeria goment say di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine wey dem collect no follow for di batch wey dey worry some European kontries.



Some European kontris - and recently Thailand for Asia - don march brake ontop using dis brand of vaccine after reports comot say e dey cause blood clot as side effects.



Di National Primary Healthcare Development Agency [NPHCDA], wey dey in charge of di vaccination program for Nigeria, say although investigation don begin to see whether di batch wey arrive di kontri on 2 March get dis particular side effect, dem dey confident in di clinical testing wey rule say di vaccine dey “safe and effective”.



For Nigeria, di president Muhammadu Buhari and di vice Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and front-line health workers, don already collect di vaccine.