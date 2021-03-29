AstraZeneca vaccine and different reaction of Naija pipo wey don collect di Covid-19 injection

Police officer for Oyo State wey dey squeeze face as dem dey give am AstraZeneca vaccine

Pipo dey smile abi dem dey squeeze face wen dem dey take di Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine jab alias injection?

Wen you follow wetin dey happun you go don observe pipo reaction since dem begin take di Astrazeneca Covid 19 vaccine - some of di reactions go make you laugh while odas go make you ask questions about di vaccine.Di reactions of some individuals wey don take di Astrazenecca jab wey Nigeria Federal moment bring dey make some pipo reason am weda make dem take am or not.



Na Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and im Vice, Yemi Osinbajo first collect di Covid 19 vaccine for Nigeria.



Dis one happen one day after frontline health workers collect dia own vaccine. Di President and im Vice collect dia vaccine for Aso Rock and dem show am live for television.



In fact dis na di period wey some pipo for di country dey hala sey dem no go fit collect di AstraZeneca vaccine wey Federal goment bring. But toktok person for President, Garba Shehu say make Nigerians no dey think bad things.



Im tok say after di President take di vaccine for im shoulder di President don get more confidence, "since after Presido collect di vaccine im never get any reaction, instead di vaccine is working well."

Dis na Police officer for Oyo State wey dey squeeze face as dem dey give am so AstraZeneca vaccine.



If you look dis photo well well you go see di Police officer as she dey smile dey take di vaccine and di officer wey dey behind am dey look am with pity.



Dat na di Commissioner for Works for Niger State wey dey act drama as dem dey knack am her own Covid 19 vaccine.



Dat na 72 year old woman for Port Harcourt wey dey collect her own vaccine and she tell tori pipo say, "I dey happy well well day I don collect my own vaccine wey Nigeria Federal goment carry come. Our pipo no go die again."



But another thing wey dey surprising be say we no know which one dey pain pass whether na di vaccine itself or di long swab wey dem dey take do test for Covid 19.

One Oga Ahmed wey don carry all im family members go do Covid 19 test tok to BBC about im experience.



"Make I no lie, di experience to test for Covid 19 no easy at all as dem go insert di swan inside your nose to collect sample. If your mind no strong you no go fit do dat test," Ahmed tok.



Dis reaction of pipo wey dey collect Covid 19 vaccine no be for Nigeria alone.Dis picture na day of one Indian woman wey dey also strong her face and body just to collect di Covid 19 vaccine.