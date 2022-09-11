1
Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah nets first goal of the season in Luzern heavy away triumph

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah scored his first goal of the season in the Swiss Super League in FC Luzern heavy away win on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored once and also created another as Luzern whitewashed FC Winterthur 6-0 at their own backyard in the round 8 match.

Abubakar-Ankrah was the provider as he set up the first goal of the match which was scored by German midfielder Max Meyer in the 14th minute.

Marco Burch doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 22nd minute before Abubakar-Ankrah added his goal three minutes later.

Meyer scored again before the break at the Stadion Schützenwiese.

Second goals from Slovakian midfielder Jakub Kadak and former Germany international Christian Gentner completed the massive victory of Luzern.

The former Portugal youth player has a goal and two assists so far in the Swiss top-flight this campaign in 7 appearances.

