Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah scores in Lugano away victory against Luzern

Ghanaian attacker, Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah, scored again in the Swiss Super League as FC Lugano beat FC Luzern on the road.

Abubakar-Ankrah opened the scoring for the visitors as they triumph on a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.



The 24-year-old scored as early as the 3rd minute to give Lugano the lead but that was levelled on the 21st minute through Filip Ugrinic.



The away side restored their lead 14 minutes later with a goal from Zan Celar.

Swiss midfielder Mattia Bottani increased the tally on the stroke of halftime as he was set up by Celar.



Luzern reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute after Serbian striker Dejan Sorgic converted a penalty kick.



Abubakar-Ankrah has netted three goals in 7 appearances in the Swiss top-flight league this campaign.