Athletic Club celebrate Inaki Williams' debut Black Stars call-up

Black Stars

Athletic Club have celebrated Inaki Williams after the striker received his debut Black Stars call-up.

Inaki was named in coach Otto-Addo's 29-man squad for Ghana's friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September 2022.



Following the squad's announcement on Tuesday, September 6, the Club took to Twitter to announce the player's invitation.



Inaki is now set to make his Black Stars debut after completing his nationality switch in June.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The called-up players include:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



