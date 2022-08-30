Athletic Club provide updates on Inaki Williams' injury

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Athletic Club has provided an update on the injury to Black Stars striker Inaki Williams.

The club stated in a release on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, that Inaki has suffered a "sprained ligament in his right ankle" after the initial test.



However, the statement did not specify the length of the injury, citing that the striker will be evaluated further to determine other details about his injury.



"Athletic Club striker Iñaki Williams has sprained a ligament in his right ankle. He will undergo further evaluations and his progress will be monitored over the coming days," reads the club's statement.



Inaki Williams scored for the club in their 4-0 win over Cadiz, but was forced to leave the game after 54 minutes due to an injury.



This is the first injury he's had in the last six years.

