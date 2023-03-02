0
Athletics is our football in Jamaica – Asafa Powell

Asafa Powell 023 Jamaican sprint legend, Asafa Powell

Thu, 2 Mar 2023

Jamaican sprint legend, Asafa Powell, has asserted that athletics in his country is a highly rated sporting event, just as football is in Ghana.

Asafa Powell arrived in Ghana for a 10-day visit on the invitation of the Ghana Olympic Committee as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana-Jamaica relations.

He will also be involved in many charity and social engagements, as confirmed by the President of the GOC, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the host of Happy FM’s Happy Sports, Ohene Bampoe Brenya, the Jamaican international sports icon, stated that athletics had given Jamaican athletes worldwide recognition.

“Jamaican athletes can’t go anywhere unnoticed; it has given us worldwide recognition. Athletics is the number one sport in Jamaica. “People troop in to meet up with our Olympians, and it is our football,” he said.

“Athletics is like marriage; training, workouts, everything is tough, and it is a big responsibility. Once you get into it, you have to be ready for training, competition, criticism, and sacrifices,” he added.

Asafa Powel set the 100-meter world record twice, between June 2005 and May 2008, with times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds.

