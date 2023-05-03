Ati Zigi, Vorsah, Prince Tagoe – Kwabena Agyepong lists Black Stars players produced by his club

Kwabena Agyepong says his team has produced a lot of great footballers

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has underscored his love for football and the development of the beautiful game.

Speaking in an interview on Kumsai-based Hello FM, the flagbearer hopeful said he is a football investor and owns a team that has produced several players for Ghana’s national team.



“The current Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is from my team. He is from Argentinos Juniors. I produced Isaac Vorsah; Prince Tagoe, Rashid Alhassan and Gokel Ahotor are all products of my team,” he stressed.



Known more for his political career in the last few years, Kwabena Ayepong for a long period of time hosted sports programmes on state-owned GTV.



According to him, his motivation for investing in football development stems for his passion for the game.

“The team is there, even this morning I am supposed to send them money because they are playing a home match. I spend a lot because it’s my passion, I don’t gain anything out of it but I love to give the children an opportunity,” he stated.



Kwabena Agyepong, a former general secretary of the NPP is seeking to lead the party in the 2024 general election as its presidential candidate.







GA/SARA