Ati Zigi, Vorsah, Prince Tagoe – Kwabena Agyepong lists Black Stars players produced by his club

Kwabena Agyepong, Prince Tagoe, Isaac Vorsah And Ati Zigi Kwabena Agyepong says his team has produced a lot of great footballers

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has underscored his love for football and the development of the beautiful game.

Speaking in an interview on Kumsai-based Hello FM, the flagbearer hopeful said he is a football investor and owns a team that has produced several players for Ghana’s national team.

“The current Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is from my team. He is from Argentinos Juniors. I produced Isaac Vorsah; Prince Tagoe, Rashid Alhassan and Gokel Ahotor are all products of my team,” he stressed.

Known more for his political career in the last few years, Kwabena Ayepong for a long period of time hosted sports programmes on state-owned GTV.

According to him, his motivation for investing in football development stems for his passion for the game.

“The team is there, even this morning I am supposed to send them money because they are playing a home match. I spend a lot because it’s my passion, I don’t gain anything out of it but I love to give the children an opportunity,” he stated.

Kwabena Agyepong, a former general secretary of the NPP is seeking to lead the party in the 2024 general election as its presidential candidate.



