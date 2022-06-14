13
Ati-Zigi benched, Wakaso starts again as Otto Addo names starting XI against Chile

FotoJet (41) The Black Stars Of Ghana Black Stars are playing Chile

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi who shipped in four goals against Japan has been dropped to the bench for the game against Chile.

Coach Otto Addo announced his starting eleven with Baba Rahman starting and Jordan Ayew being on the bench.

Jordan Ayew was tipped to be given a rest as the forward has featured in all three games played in this window.

Benjamin Tetteh, Afena-Gyan and Andre Dede Ayew will be leading the forward line and be Ghana's primary goal-sources.

In midfield, Wakaso retains his place alongside Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku.

The backline has Amartey, Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman and Edmund Addo.

The four will be playing in front of goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen.

