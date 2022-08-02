9
Menu
Sports

Ati-Zigi must be sacked from the Black Stars - Ex-goalkeeper Anthony Osei Kwadwo

Lawrence Ati Zigi6 Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper Anthony Osei Kwadwo wants St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi sacked from the senior national team after failing to improve.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper explained that Ati-Zigi has failed to utilize the opportunities that came his way despite being in the national team since 2018.

Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Anthony Osei Kwadwo stressed that Ati-Zigi should have been Black Stars number one currently, but he has been a pale shadow of himself.

“Ati-Zigi must be sacked, let me explain,” the retired goalkeeper who is based in the US stated.

He added, “look at the years he has been with the national team and where he has gotten to. This is the right time for him to be our number one, but look at his performance, yet they always invite him.”

According to him, “we have local goalkeepers like Danlad who can perform better than him.”

Since making his debut for Ghana’s senior national team in 2018, Lawrence Ati Zigi has managed just one clean sheet for the Black Stars.

With 38 call-ups to the national team, Lawrence Ati Zigi has been trusted to keep the post for the Black Stars on just eight occasions.

With Ati-Zigi in the goal post, the Black Stars have won 1, drawn 3, lost 4 matches and conceded 10 goals out of 8 games. The goalkeeper has just one clean sheet in the Black Stars.

Watch video below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: