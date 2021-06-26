Atletico Madrid still in pursuit of Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba

Source: Ghanasoccernet.com

Atletico Madrid have intensified their pursuit of Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba as a replacement for Thomas Partey ahead of the new season.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone has been a long-term admirer of the talented Ghanaian as he pursued him last season.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Spanish champions are still interested in the midfielder who excelled for Mallorca last term.



Baba is still viewed as a fitting replacement for compatriot Thomas Partey - who left the club to join English side Arsenal last season.

Real Mallorca are willing to let him leave for a fee believed to be in the region of €15M.



Partey left the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium outfit to join Arsenal after the Gunners paid his €50 million release clause on transfer deadline day.