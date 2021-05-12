Attack on security personnel na declaration of war, we go crush di attackers - Nigeria Info Minister

Lai Mohammed be di Nigeria minister of information and culture

Nigeria goment say dem go jam dos wey dey launch attacks on security operatives and police stations for di kontri wit serious force.

Di Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed yarn dis one for inside press conference on national security wey hold for Lagos state, Nigeria.



E describe di attacks on security personnel as declaration of war against di kontri.



"Any attack on our security men and women na attack on di state and a declaration of war against di nation. E follow therefore say, dis go dey countered wit overwhelming force.



For inside statement e issue, Oga Lai deny di tori wey dey spread up and down say goment no get power or idea to take deal wit di security challenges for di kontri.



E say true-true, goment know say di kontri dey battle serious security palava wey follow from terrorism to kidnapping, banditry and farmer-herder conflict but in di coming days, Nigerians go see how goment go take tackle di challenges and restore law, peace and order for di kontri.

Join wit di kinetic effort goment take dey handle insecurity, dem don add various non-kinetic measures to am.



Di minister add join say for one Town hall meeting on national security wey hold for Kaduna state, dem come out wit 10 point agenda to take fight insecurity.



Di non-kinetic measures include:





Urgent need for political restructuring no be separation.

Judiciary go dey decentralized and reformed through Constitutional Amendment to remove di unitary control of di Superior Courts.

Make goments at all levels ensure free, qualitative and compulsory Primary Education for all children of school age.

Make religious and traditional leaders encourage and promote inter-marriages for unity as e dey for di 1999 constitution.

Make National and State Houses of Assembly support state policing to enable State goments fit control and address security issues.

Nobody go dey above di law

Military, Police and other Security Agencies dey expanded in number, retrain personnel and provide dem wit modern equipment and technology to cope wit emerging security challenges.

Farmers/Herders clashes go dey addressed wit di establishment of ranches, grazing reserves wit modern amenities to check di trans-humans of di herders.