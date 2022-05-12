0
Attacker Brian Brobbey scores against Heerenveen

Brian Brobbey 610x400 Brian Brobbey scored in Ajax's 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen

Attacker Brian Brobbey scored in Ajax's 5-0 thrashing of Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Wednesday evening.

First-half goals from Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, and Sebastian Haller put Ten Hag's men 3-0 up at the break.

Brian Brobbey added a fourth with just five minutes of normal time left on the clock. Edson Alvarez scored Ajax's fifth goal to complete the victory.

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus did not start the game he came on in the 68th minute to help Ajax protect their goals.

This victory was enough for Ajax to grab their 36th Eredivisie title and a gift for their Manchester United bound coach Ten Hag.

Brian Brobbey is on a six-month loan spell without an option to buy at Ajax from RB Leipzig.

Brobbey has played ten games in the Eredivise this season and scored six goals.

