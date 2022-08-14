Attacker Dauda Mohammed scores debut goal against Eibar

Dauda Mohammed

Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for Tenerife against Eibar in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday.

Tenerife was defeated 2-1 by the Gunsmiths, who welcomed them to the Municipal de Ipurua Stadium. The former Asante Kotoko player started the game and scored his first goal.



After a scoreless first half, Eibar was down when attacker Dauda gave Tenerife the lead just five minutes after the resumption through Nacho Martinez's pass but Eibar equalized in the 56th minute through Frederico Venancio.



After the equalizer, Tenerife coach Luis Ramis made three substitutions: Dauda Mohammed for Eladio Zorrila Jimenez, offensive midfielder Alex Corredera for Spanish striker Ethyan Gonzalez, and Alberto Martin Diaz for Samuel Shashoua.

Stoichkov scored the winner for Eibar from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.



Tenerife will take on CD Lugo in their next Segunda Division game