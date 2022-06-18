Attacker Godsway Donyoh not interested in joining Bnei Sakhnin

Godsway Donyoh

Godsway Donyoh's name has been connected to Bnei Sakhnin recently, however, he will not be joining the club.

Aside from the fact that the team is not meeting his requests, the striker told people around him that he is not interested in going to Sakhnin because of what occurred with the Maccabi Haifa championship game and its cancellation.



The attacker is currently been chased by the Togolese Football Federation who want him to switch nationalities.



Donyoh, who plies his trade for Israeli side Maccabi Haifa was born to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother and is eligible to play for both countries.

However, according to reports, the Togolese FA has made contact with the player to switch allegiance but he is yet to make a decision.



The Hawks have already naturalized Ghanaian duo of Emmanuel Hackman and Kennedy Boateng.