Attah, Dennis Korsah, Ibrahim Danlad set for Ghana call up - Black Stars coach hints

Richard Attah, Dennis Korsah and Ibrahim Danlad

Richard Kingston monitoring 15 goalkeepers for Black Stars

Three home-based players Richard Attah, Dennis Korsah and Ibrahim Danlad are set to be invited into in the senior national team, a member of the Black Stars Technical team has revealed.



Richard Olele Kingston who is one of the technical members of the Black Stars disclosed that after watching Hearts of Oak duo Richard Attah, Dennis Korsah and Asante Kotoko’s Ibrahim Danlad, he would recommend them for a national team call up.



" It was a very nice game I witnessed and I wish all the clubs will continue with such performance," the ex-Black Stars goalkeeper told Hot 93.9 FM.



He added, "Dennis Korsah the left-back of Hearts was so good on the day and hopefully I will recommend him to Black stars head Otto Addo and the technical team, He plays so well and I believe He is a material for the Black Stars" he added.

" They played on Sunday, great performances from these two quality goalkeepers and am sure they will be considered for Black Stars call ups, their quality is very high " he stated.



The three players gave a good account of themselves in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash game between Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer has disclosed that he is also monitoring about 15 goalkeepers to decide on the best to be in post for Ghana’s national team.



Ghana’s next match is a crucial game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs and many Ghanaians want the best players assembled for that game.



The match would be coach Otto Addo’s first game in charge as interim Black Stars coach.