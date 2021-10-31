Atte Youssifou ends spell with WAFA, excluded from 34-man squad

Togo international Atte Youssifou

Togo international Atte Youssifou has ended his stay with Ghana Premier League side WAFA after being excluded from the squad for the 2021/22 season.

The industrious right-back was not part of the 34-man roster released on Saturday, 30 October 2021 ahead of their season opener against King Faisal on the road.



Youssifou spent three years with the Sogakope-based academy where he became a key member of the team.



On the final day of competition last season, his solitary goal gave WAFA a 1-0 win over runaway champions Hearts of Oak which sealed a third-place spot.



WAFA promoted five players from their U17 set-up- Michael Zuo, Emmanuel Ntori, Prince Oppong, Gideon Owusu and Moses Ayidem

They have signed Burkina Faso youth international Sana Faad from Togolese side Planet Foots.



Other new players are Anthony Brebo, Razak Simpson, Awudu Mohammed and Emmanuel Agyemang.



