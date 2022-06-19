Aubameyang, Taribo West & African football’s wildest haircuts

Some West African stars have gained attention for their haircuts

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Auba debuted a bold new haircut when he departed on his holidays earlier this month, revealing a new leaner shaved look that leaves him looking sharp ahead of his first full campaign with Barcelona.



However, even though Auba might have nailed it with this current lid, we can’t help but forget some of the questionable barnets he’s sported over the years.















Iconic stuff from the Nigeria and Championship Manager legend, who—in some quarters—was as famous for his outrageous hair style as for his on-field performance.



Asamoah Gyan







One of the most image-conscious players of his generation, Gyan has had some class haircuts over the years, not least at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.



During the tournament, he dyed his favoured No. 3 in the side of his hair, although we’ve also seen Gyan dye or shave stars into his hair.



The striker has generated some controversy in Saudi Arabia, where his outlandish haircuts have been criticised.



Marouane Chamakh





No one told Chamakh that the mullet went out of fashion in the mid-90s, with the Morocco international maintaining a persistent loyalty to the haircut through his time with Girondins de Bordeaux and Arsenal.



With that lid, the striker’s mug shot would have fitted in perfectly in the Mexico World Cup ’86 Panini sticker album.



Abel Xavier







Mozambique-born Xavier, who represented Portugal at senior level, has had a few eye-catching hair-cuts in his time.



A peroxide discipline, the former right-back always maintained consistency by dyeing his facial hair the same colour as his hair—be it braided, straightened or in a ponytail.



The day Xavier combined braids, Mohawk, ponytail and sideburns to invent a whole new hair style was a truly remarkable day for football.



Djibril Cisse







Like Xavier, Cisse loved to have a play around with the hair dye, typically plumping for blonde but also toying around with matching the colour of his hair to the colour of the team he was playing for.



The blue and white-striped combo when he was playing for Queens Park Rangers was a personal favourite, while the ‘Landing Strip’ also had many admirers.

Bastian Hery



Did Madagascar international Hery deserve the banter he received for opting for a red afro?



We’ll let you decide…







Loco



Loco paid tribute to his hero Ronaldo during his and his country’s first ever World Cup in 2006 with this remarkable fringe-only effort.



Extra points to Loco for adding his own personal touch to O Fenomeno’s 2002 final style.







Mario Balotelli







The Italo-Ghanaian forward could have an article all to himself on some of the remarkable hair-dos he’s had over the years.



We’ve seen multi colours, we’ve seen Mohawks, braids…no one can claim Mario’s not versatile.

Stephan El Shaarawy







Balotelli’s Italy teammate El Shaarawy was—earlier in his career—instantly recognisable with his high, sharp tilted Mohawk, which gave the forward almost a foot of extra height!



The attacker, who was previously eligible for Egypt, has toned down the Mohawk over the years.



Gervinho







Gervinho’s haircut…which we’ll stop short of calling legendary…seemingly defies logic.



How can one man have such long braids while simultaneously cultivating such a receding hairline?



To protect the great man’s dignity, we won’t bring up that time when his headband fell off and revealed the truth.



Fode Mansare







On one hand, Mansare was kind of channelling Bakary Sagna with his middle-parting effort, but we have to give him points for originality anyway for that braided fringe.

Robert Kidiaba







Kidiaba’s iconic celebratory bottom dance gets so much attention that his stunning haircut often gets overlooked.



We’re not sure if Kidiaba modelled his style on Mortal Kombat’s Goro, or vice versa.



Ahmed Musa



We’re not sure if Musa actively wanted an orange haircut ahead of the 2013 Nations Cup, or if he planned to bleach it and something went wrong.



He claimed the style was to help him do well for Nigeria at the Afcon…so at least, in that respect, it worked.



