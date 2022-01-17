Aubameyang likely not to play any match at 2021 AFCON - Report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal star misses two games at AFCON 2021



Gabon prepares to face Morocco in final group match



Gabon’s hope of having their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in action is fading as the Arsenal star continue to struggle with health despite being cleared of coronavirus, Goal.com reports.



According to the reports, medical tests have revealed traces of coronavirus in Aubameyang’s system. The player was earlier said to have suffered some ‘cardiac lesions’ by Fecafoot but further medical tests have proven otherwise.



Aubameyang has already missed two games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite being one of the players who was released earlier by his club, Arsenal.

The striker missed the Panthers’ opening match against Comoros. Gabon won the game without their captain by a lone goal.



The Gabonese later drew 1-1 with Ghana on Friday, January 14, 2022 in a keenly contested game.



Speaking after the match, head coach of Gabon Patrice Neveu who recently recovered from coronavirus revealed that Aubameyang might not return soon since he has to undergo further tests.



“For the moment, nothing has changed,” a source within the Gabon camp told GOAL website on Sunday. “They will do another test on him tomorrow.”



Gabon has been hit by the virus as one of their starting players is also struggling to recover after testing positive.

Midfielder Mario Lemina who was expected to feature in Gabon’s game against Ghana was sidelined and quarantined as well by the medical team.



According to Gabon’s coach, "It can be possible that the illness has left an impact, but we'll do the MRIs, we'll see what happens and we'll do what's necessary.”



Gabon currently lie 2nd in Group C with 4 points ahead of their last group match with Morocco in their final Group C clash on Tuesday.