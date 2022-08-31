Aubameyang speaks on robbery attack, expresses gratitude to fans

Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he was a victim of a robbery in his apartment in Barcelona on Monday, August 29, 2022.

In a message posted on his social media handles, he appreciated the love he has received since the incident and he also confirmed that he has suffered a jaw injury as a result of the attack.



El Pais reported in the early hours on Monday that at least four men broke into Aubameyang's house in Castelldefels and threatened him with firearms and iron bars. The report indicated that the robbers made away with jewels.



He got assaulted in the process and suffered a jaw injury, which will rule him out of action for about 4-5 weeks, reports in Spain claim.



Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to England with Chelsea showing keen interest in bringing the Gabonese to English Premier League after departing Arsenal in January 2021.



With the transfer window closing on the first hour of September 1, 2022, Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be determined to find a final agreement.



