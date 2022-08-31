0
Menu
Sports

Aubameyang speaks on robbery attack, expresses gratitude to fans

Pierre Emmerick Aubameyang Barcelona Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed he was a victim of a robbery in his apartment in Barcelona on Monday, August 29, 2022.

In a message posted on his social media handles, he appreciated the love he has received since the incident and he also confirmed that he has suffered a jaw injury as a result of the attack.

El Pais reported in the early hours on Monday that at least four men broke into Aubameyang's house in Castelldefels and threatened him with firearms and iron bars. The report indicated that the robbers made away with jewels.

He got assaulted in the process and suffered a jaw injury, which will rule him out of action for about 4-5 weeks, reports in Spain claim.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to England with Chelsea showing keen interest in bringing the Gabonese to English Premier League after departing Arsenal in January 2021.

With the transfer window closing on the first hour of September 1, 2022, Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be determined to find a final agreement.

Below is Perrie Emerick Aubameyang message after suffering robbery attack



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder