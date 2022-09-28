0
Augustine Arhinful expresses worry over Black Stars performance

Augustine Arhinful Rexona Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has expressed worry over the performance of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana played two friendlies during the international break winning one match and losing the other.

Reacting to coach Otto Addo’s approach to the two games in an interview on Angel FM, Augustine Arhinful expressed displeasure about the performance of the team ahead of the World Cup.

“I am worried about our performance. What format and system is Otto Addo using ahead of World Cup?,” the former Black Stars player said.

Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 in the friendly match with goals from Richarlison and Marquinhos on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Black Stars bounced back to beat Nicaragua by a lone goal kind courtesy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

JNA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
