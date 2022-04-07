Augustine Arhinful tips Hearts of Oak to 'shock' Kotoko in Kumasi

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful

Asante Kotoko host Hearts of Oak in Kumasi

GPL Super Clash set for Sunday, April 10



Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu unbeeaten against Asante Kotoko



Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has tipped Accra Hearts of Oak to beat rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The two most glamorous clubs in the history of Ghana football will clash for the second time in the ongoing Ghana Premier League week 24 fixture in Kumasi on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



According to Augustine Arhinful, the Ghana Premier League Super Clash is difficult to predict but believes that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium always favors the Phobians to win.



“Hearts of Oak and Kotoko matches you can’t really determine who’s going to win, it doesn’t matter the form so it’s going to be a mind game.

"Hearts are always ahead when they play in Kumasi obviously they believe they have good fortunes there, but whoever is handling the match should do well because we want to see good football,” he said.



The first leg of the Super Clash ended 0-0 in goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium and the second leg promises to be very interesting.



Asante Kotoko are winless at the Baba Yara Stadium against Accra Hearts of Oak since their 2-1 win in 2012.



Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



