3
Menu
Sports

Augustine Arhinful worried about Black Stars performance ahead of World Cup

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has expressed worry about the performance of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out on Russia 2018.

Prior to the tournament, the West African powerhouse engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain through a strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

In an interview with Angel FM, the former Ghana forward expressed displeasure about the performance of the team ahead of the mundial.

“I am worried about our performance. What format and system is Otto Addo using ahead of World Cup? he quizzed.

Ghana will play one final preparatory game in November against Switzerland before jetting off to the Mundial where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: