Augustine Boakye wants to win Africa footballer of the year award in the next five years

WAFA forward, Augustine Boakye

WAFA midfielder, Augustine Boakye has set his sights on winning the Africa Footballer of the Year award in the next five years.

The WAFA star was rated as one of the best players in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign finishing the season as the provider of the top assist and also scooping several man of the match awards.



He made 12 assists out of the 28 matches he featured for the club helping them to finished third at the end of the Premier League season.



His outstanding performance has earned him a move to Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger AC and will continue his career in Europe in the 2021/22 season.

According to the 20-year-old, he wants to win the covetous Africa best player award which has eluded Ghanaian players for some time now.



Ghana legend Abedi Pele last won the prestigious award during his heydays in 1993.



“My target is to win the African footballer of the year award in the next five years,” he told Angel TV.