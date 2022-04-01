0
Augustine Eguavoe booted out by NFF after World Cup Qualifiers 'fiasco' against Ghana

8BE4CEAC 3DC4 47D3 89BF 916E4C5C90F3.jpeg Augustine Eguavoe

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has booted out the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Austin Eguavoen following their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fiasco against Ghana’s Black Stars.

This comes after the former player failed to qualify the team for the World Cup in Qatar despite the talking ahead of the game.

Having held Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi during the first leg, Eguavoen failed to beat Ghana in the return leg after a 1-1 draw which gives Ghana the node to qualify ahead of Nigeria on away goal rule.

Eguavoen was given the job on an interim basis following the sacking of substantive manager Gernot Rohr.

Below is the NFF statement:

