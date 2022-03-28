Augustine Eguavoen eulogises Daniel Amartey for impressive show against Nigeria

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has eulogised Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, for his impressive performance in the first leg of the Ghana-Nigeria FIFA World Cup playoff tie.



Eguavoen said Amartey was the stumbling block anytime the Super Eagles initiated an attack in the match that ended 0-0.



Speaking ahead of the second leg, the gaffer said his side is in high spirits and believes the team's qualification is almost done.



“The team is in high spirit. We are more than halfway through. I had word with them and praised them because they were resilient,” Eguavoen told NFF TV.

“They worked hard in such an atmosphere in Kumasi and so I think it was a fair result."



"We have to take the game to Ghana. We tried to take it to them on Friday but they were tough at the back especially the defense led by Amartey, he was good," he added.



Despite acknowledging the stewardship of Amartey in the Black Stars defense, Eguavoen said the Super Eagles could have scored a goal or two.



“But we had two, three clear chances we should have buried but we were just not calm enough in the box. But we will try to work on how we’ll give those final balls to our attackers to have easy passage to goal.”



The Black Stars have arrived in Abuja and are set to hold their first training at 17:00 GMT.



The return leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium at 17:00GMT on Tuesday, March 29.