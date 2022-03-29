Augustine Eguavoen to make two changes in line up to face Ghana

Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria seek any form of a win to book a spot in the World Cup in Qatar as they face the Black Stars for the second leg of the World Cup playoffs on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Unfortunately, two players, Samuel Chukuwueze and Innocent Boke have been ruled out of the game due to injury.



Regardless, head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, will line up a strong team to get the job done after a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Ghana.



Hence, this is how the team could line up.



Francis Uzoho could man the post for the Super Eagles alongside a back four of Ola Aina on the right, Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun at the heart of the defense, and Zaidu Sanusi on the left.



In midfield, Peter Etebo could replace Bonke and operate in the engine room together with Aribo as a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

On the wings, Henry Onyeka could replace the injured Chukuwueze on the left with Simon Moses starting on the right.



Whereas in attack, Kelechi Iheanacho could play behind Victor Osimhen.



The kick-off time is set at 19:30 GMT at the Abiola National Stadium.



Super Eagles Full lineup



Francis Uzohu, Ola Aina, Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Peter Etebo, Joe Aribo, Simon Moses, Henry Onyeka, Kelechi Ihianacho, Victor Osimhen.